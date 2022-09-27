Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Scores Big Love At Radio, Remains Massive On Digital Platforms

As it continues its digital dominance, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” is making a big impact at radio.

The song placed second on this week’s add boards for pop and hot adult contemporary radio, trailing only Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN’.” The pop performance was particularly impressive, with “Unholy” notching adds from 108 Mediabase-monitored stations — including major channels like Z100 New York and 102.7 KIIS Los Angeles.

“Unholy,” as noted, remains an absolute smash on major digital platforms. It remains the #1 song on US and Global Spotify, while appearing in the Top 5 on US Apple Music and in the #1 position on the platform’s global chart.

“Unholy” also holds atop the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart.

To put it simply, it is off to a massively successful start.