Charli D’Amelio Appears For Interview On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

Charli joins Luke MacFarlane on the episode.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, September 27, 2022, with guests Charli D’Amelio, Luke MacFarlane, and musical guest Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

With “The D’Amelio Show” airing on Hulu and “Dancing With The Stars” airing on Disney+, Charli D’Amelio is currently appearing in two very high-profile streaming projects.

To support her recent endeavors, the social media sensation appears on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

D’Amelio joins fellow guest Luke MacFarlane for the night’s discussion. The interview precedes an in-studio performance from Kelsea Ballerini.

The broadcast was to begin at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS. In support of the episode, CBS shared photos from the D’Amelio and MacFarlane discussion.

