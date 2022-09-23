Kelsea Ballerini’s “SUBJECT TO CHANGE” Earns #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Kelsea Ballerini’s new album “SUBJECT TO CHANGE” is generating ample opening day interest on iTunes.

The album rocketed to #1 on the US iTunes store’s all-genre album sales chart following its release late Thursday/early Friday. It remains in the #1 position as of 2:05AM ET Friday.

5 Seconds Of Summer’s “5SOS5,” one of the week’s other big new releases, currently follows at #2 on the chart.

BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink,” one of last week’s top performers, occupies the #3 spot. Eva Under Fire’s “Love, Drugs & Misery” appears next on the ranking at #4. Weezer’s “SZNZ: Autumn” completes the Top 5 at #5.