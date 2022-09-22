5 Seconds Of Summer Scheduled To Perform On September 29 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

At the conclusion of release week for new album “5SOS5,” popular pop-rock band 5 Seconds Of Summer will play a late-night talk show.

NBC confirms 5SOS for the September 29 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The band is tentatively set to play “Bad Omens” on the episode.

In addition to 5 Seconds Of Summer’s performance, the episode will feature a chat with Colin Jost of “Saturday Night Live.” Tom Benko will also be concluding a week-long residency with The 8G Band.

Listings follow:

Thursday, September 22: Guests Alan Cumming (Burn & The Good Fight) and Bobby Moynihan (Not All Sheep Are Boring!). Craig Reynolds sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1334.

Friday, September 23: Guests Rosie O’Donnell (American Gigolo), Kevin Smith (Clerks III) and Megan Giddings (The Woman Could Fly). Rick Smith sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 9/13/22)

Monday, September 26: Guests Senator Bernie Sanders and Chad Kroeger & JT Parr (Chad & JT Go Deep). Tom Benko sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1335.

Tuesday, September 27: Guests Nick Kroll, Stephen “Steve-O” Glover (A Hard Kick In The Nuts: What I’ve Learned From A Lifetime Of Terrible Decisions) and Dick Ebersol (From Saturday Night To Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears, and Touchdowns in TV). Tom Benko sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1336.

Wednesday, September 28: Guests Timothy Olyphant (Amsterdam) and Rachel Sennott (The Idol). Tom Benko sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1337.

Thursday, September 29: Guests Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live) and musical guest 5 Seconds of Summer (Performance: “Bad Omens”, Album: 5SOS5). Tom Benko sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1338.