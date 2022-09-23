Zac Efron, Debbie Harry, Lea Michele Scheduled For September 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support “The Greatest Beer Run Ever,” star Zac Efron will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC lists Efron for the September 30 edition of the late-night talk show.
Efron will be the episode’s lead guest; Debbie Harry will also appear for an interview. Lea Michele will subsequently close the show with a musical performance — an eagerly anticipated musical moment that was postponed from its initial September 16 date.
A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:
Friday, September 23: Guests include Jon Hamm, Jurnee Smollett and musical guest The Smashing Pumpkins. Show #1716
Monday, September 26: Guests include Nick Kroll, Jenna Bush Hager, Raymond Lee and musical guest Spiritualized ft. Nikki Lane. Show #1717
Tuesday, September 27: Guests include Kelly Ripa, Kid Cudi and musical guest Kid Cudi ft. Ty Dolla $ign. Show #1718
Wednesday, September 28: Guests include Miles Teller and Idina Menzel and musical guest Babyface ft. Baby Tate. Show #1719
Thursday, September 29: Guests include Robert De Niro, Chloe Fineman and musical guest Arctic Monkeys. Show #1720
Friday, September 30: Guests include Zac Efron, Debbie Harry and musical guest Lea Michele. Show #1721
