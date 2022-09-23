BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” Wins US Album Sales Race, Reportedly Bests Bad Bunny For #1 Overall

At the midpoint of the September 16-22 tracking period, BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” appeared to be in a tight race with NCT 127’s “2 Baddies” for #1 on the US album sales chart. It was meanwhile trending as the #2 performer for total units, with Bad Bunny’s enduring smash “Un Verano Sin Ti” on track to retain the throne.

The album picked up in the late stages of the week, however, and it may have secured #1 on both fronts.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Born Pink” sold 68K US copies during the tracking period. The count easily ranks as the week’s best, with the aforementioned “2 Baddies” trailing at 55K.

With units from track sales and streams included, “Born Pink” generated about 94K US units. According to Hits, that total narrowly bests the 93K earned by “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

It is worth noting that Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits — the “Born Pink” lead is certainly within that “margin of discrepancy.” As such, it is too early to outright celebrate a #1 debut on the Billboard 200 for the BLACKPINK album.

Nonetheless, that outcome now appears likely. That is something that could not have been said just three short days ago.