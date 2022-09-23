in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” Wins US Album Sales Race, Reportedly Bests Bad Bunny For #1 Overall

“Born Pink” overperformed against mid-week expectations.

BLACKPINK in Shut Down | Video screenshot | YG Entertainment

At the midpoint of the September 16-22 tracking period, BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” appeared to be in a tight race with NCT 127’s “2 Baddies” for #1 on the US album sales chart. It was meanwhile trending as the #2 performer for total units, with Bad Bunny’s enduring smash “Un Verano Sin Ti” on track to retain the throne.

The album picked up in the late stages of the week, however, and it may have secured #1 on both fronts.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Born Pink” sold 68K US copies during the tracking period. The count easily ranks as the week’s best, with the aforementioned “2 Baddies” trailing at 55K.

With units from track sales and streams included, “Born Pink” generated about 94K US units. According to Hits, that total narrowly bests the 93K earned by “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

It is worth noting that Billboard’s data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits — the “Born Pink” lead is certainly within that “margin of discrepancy.” As such, it is too early to outright celebrate a #1 debut on the Billboard 200 for the BLACKPINK album.

Nonetheless, that outcome now appears likely. That is something that could not have been said just three short days ago.

bad bunnyblackpinkborn pinknct 127

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Zac Efron, Debbie Harry, Lea Michele Scheduled For September 30 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jon Hamm, Jurnee Smollett, Smashing Pumpkins Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)