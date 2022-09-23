in TV News

Jon Hamm, Jurnee Smollett, Smashing Pumpkins Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” waves goodbye to the week with a new episode on Friday.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1716 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jurnee Smollett during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 23, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” concludes its week of originals with a new broadcast Friday night.

The episode features Jon Hamm as its lead guest. Hamm joins Fallon for an interview, while also playing a game of “Hey Robot.”

Appearing in support of the just-released “Lou,” Jurnee Smollett also chats with Fallon. Later, Smashing Pumpkins take the stage to deliver a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the episode, the network shared photos from the taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1716 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jurnee Smollett during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1716 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jurnee Smollett during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1716 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jurnee Smollett during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1716 — Pictured: Musical guest The Smashing Pumpkins performs on Friday, September 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1716 — Pictured: Musical guest The Smashing Pumpkins performs on Friday, September 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1716 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jon Hamm and host Jimmy Fallon play “Hey Robot” on Friday, September 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1716 — Pictured: Musical guest The Smashing Pumpkins performs on Friday, September 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1716 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jon Hamm during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 23, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

jimmy fallonjon hammjurnee smollettnbcsmashing pumpkinsthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” Wins US Album Sales Race, Reportedly Bests Bad Bunny For #1 Overall