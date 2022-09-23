Jon Hamm, Jurnee Smollett, Smashing Pumpkins Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1716 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Jurnee Smollett during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, September 23, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” concludes its week of originals with a new broadcast Friday night.
The episode features Jon Hamm as its lead guest. Hamm joins Fallon for an interview, while also playing a game of “Hey Robot.”
Appearing in support of the just-released “Lou,” Jurnee Smollett also chats with Fallon. Later, Smashing Pumpkins take the stage to deliver a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the episode, the network shared photos from the taping.
