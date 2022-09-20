in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink,” NCT 127’s “2 Baddies” Battling In US Album Sales Race, Bad Bunny Projected To Remain #1 Overall

“Un Verano Sin Ti” will remain the biggest overall album.

BLACKPINK - Born Pink press photo | YG Entertainment

The US album race may be headed for another split-chart scenario, with a new album taking first place in sales and Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” staying at #1 for overall consumption.

The big question, however, is which new album will win the sales race.

According to Hits Daily Double, NCT 127’s “2 Baddies” is projected to sell 56K US copies this week. BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink,” on the other hand, is trending 55K in sales.

With two full days remaining in the tracking period, both remain in clear contention for the top spot.

“Born Pink” will, however, perform better on the overall activity front. With track sales and streams included, the BLACKPINK album should generate 83K in total activity. “2 Baddies” looks set for 59K units.

Those figures would place “Born Pink” and “2 Baddies” at #2 and #3, respectively, on the overall chart. Hits projects the aforementioned “Un Verano Sin Ti” to generate 93K units and stay at #1 for total activity. Should that projection hold, the Bad Bunny album will be celebrating a 12th week on top.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

