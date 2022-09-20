Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson Confirmed As Upcoming “SNL” Hosts; Megan Thee Stallion Set For Double Duty

With less than two weeks remaining until the start of the new season, NBC has confirmed lineups for three upcoming “Saturday Night Live” episodes.

Miles Teller will host the season premiere on October 1, with Kendrick Lamar taking the stage as musical guest.

Brendan Gleeson will take the hosting reins on October 8; WILLOW will appear as the musical performer.

The season will then get its first “double duty” guest of the season on October 15, as Megan Thee Stallion will appear as both host and musical guest.

“Saturday Night Live” is entering its 48th season.