David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Already a big hit on digital platforms, David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” continues to gain meaningful traction at pop radio.

Picked up by another 48 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “I’m Good” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Armani White’s “Billie Eilish,” a new playlist pickup for 34 stations, ranks as second-most added.

Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” follows in third place with 27 pickups, while an add count of 24 slots JVKE’s “golden hour” in fourth.

Louis Tomlinson’s “Bigger Than Me,” which landed at 20 new stations, ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” (17 adds, 6th-most), Pitbull & Play-N-Skillz’s “Party Of A Lifetime” (14 adds, 7th-most, tie), Sia’s “Unstoppable” (14 adds, 7th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Die For You” (14 adds, 7th-most, tie), and BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” (12 adds, 10th-most).