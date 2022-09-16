Marcus Mumford’s “(self-titled)” spent Friday’s early morning hours at #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart, but as the morning progressed, BLACKPINK’s new album took over.
“Born Pink” remains atop the all-genre listing as of 11:45AM ET Friday. The Mumford album is now #3, with Koe Wetzel’s “Hell Paso” occupying the #2 position. Little Big Town’s “Mr. Sun” (#4) and Clutch’s “Sunrise On Slaughter Beach” (#5) complete the Top 5.
— Individual “Born Pink” tracks are also generating interest, with release-day focus (“title track”) “Shut Down” in the #4 slot as of press time.
Only Kane & Katelyn Brown’s “Thank God” (#1), BLEU & Nicki Minaj’s “Love In The Way” (#2), and David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (#3) are presently selling at a faster pace.
Comments
By doing really simple and honest job online, I am already making an extra $43K good or more every month from home. I really made $35K in domestic income last month, which is not inheritable. Join up on this activity (amr-10) right now to begin increasing your online income by learning how to use the tools that are offered.
website———>>> https://cashprofit99.netlify.app/
One Ping
Pingback:BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, “Shut Down” Top 5 On Songs Chart – KDRM Radio
Loading…