Panic! At The Disco Scheduled To Perform On September 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The act will take the stage on an upcoming “Fallon.”

Panic! At The Disco [Andrew Lipovsky/NBC]

Just over a month after releasing new album “Viva Las Vengeance,” Panic! At The Disco will take the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms the modern rock act for the September 22 edition of its late-night talk show.

The performance will close an episode that also features Tyler Perry and Jurnee Smollett. A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Thursday, September 15: Guests include Fred Armisen, Letitia Wright and David Blaine. Show #1710

Friday, September 16: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Matt Smith and musical guest Sheryl Crow. Show #1711

Monday, September 19: Guests include Margot Robbie, Bobby Moynihan and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Show #1712

Tuesday, September 20: Guests include Kaley Cuoco, Mike Birbiglia and musical guest Ari Lennox. Show #1713

Wednesday, September 21: Guests include Eli Manning, Ana Fabrega and comedian Michael Rowland. Show #1714

Thursday, September 22: Guests include Tyler Perry, Jurnee Smollett and musical guest Panic! At The Disco. Show #1715

