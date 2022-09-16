BLACKPINK, Madison Cunningham, Weezer, Yung Gravy Confirmed For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

ABC has confirmed a noteworthy list of musical guests for this coming week’s string of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes.

Fresh off the release of new album “Born Pink,” BLACKPINK will take the stage on the Monday, September 19 episode.

Madison Cunningham will deliver a performance on September 20, while Weezer will take the stage on September 21.

Marking the week’s final original installment, the September 22 broadcast will feature a performance by Yung Gravy.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Monday, Sept. 19

1. Johnny Knoxville (“Reboot”) 2. Olivia Cooke (“House of the Dragon”) 3. Musical Guests BLACKPINK

Tuesday, Sept. 20

1. Chris Pine (“Don’t Worry Darling”) 2. Chad Kroeger and JT Parr (“Chad & JT Go Deep”) 3. Musical Guest Madison Cunningham

Wednesday, Sept. 21

1. John Boyega (“The Woman King”) 2. Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) 3. Musical Guests Weezer

Thursday, Sep. 22

1. Allison Janney (“Lou”) 2. Chris Estrada and Frankie Quiñones (“This Fool”) 3. Musical Guest Yung Gravy

Friday, Sept. 23

TBC