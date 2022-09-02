Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” Breaks Modern Record, Ties Single-Act All-Time Record For Most Weeks In Top 10

When Billboard recaps the Top 10 of this week’s Billboard 200 album consumption chart in the coming days, it will confirm that Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” has achieved an impressive milestone.

The smash hit album, which reigned as last year’s top performer and is currently #2 for 2022, will have spent 85 total weeks in the chart’s Top 10.

The figure represents a modern-era record, surpassing the 84 weeks accumulated by Adele’s “21.” The modern-era record commenced in 1991, when Billboard (and the industry at large) revised its approach to collecting sales (and later sales and total unit) data.

The 85-week achievement moreover, ties the all-time record for weeks in the Top 10 by a single act. Peter, Paul and Mary’s self-titled release spent that much time in the Top 10 between 1962-64.

Only soundtracks released prior to the modern era have spent more time in the Top 10.

With “Dangerous” landing at around #5 this week and continuing to post mammoth numbers, it should have no trouble breaking the Peter, Paul and Mary record.