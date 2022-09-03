in Music News

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Two Other Versions In Top 10

BLACKPINK has another monster week on YouTube.

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom video screenshot | YG Entertainment/Interscope

Three version of BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” occupy Top 10 positions on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The official music video retains its #1 position, courtesy of the 45.3 million views it received during the August 26-September 1 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 76% but still keeps “Pink Venom” comfortably ahead of the pack.

The Special Stage and VMAs performance, meanwhile, make their debuts inside the Top 10. The former starts at #7 with 20.8 million views, while the latter takes #8 with 19.8 million.

In total, “Pink Venom” generated 148 million YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count allows the BLACKPINK hit to keep its position atop the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

BLACKPINK, meanwhile, takes #4 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart — only Bad Bunny, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan place higher.

blackpinkpink venom

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

