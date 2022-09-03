BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Two Other Versions In Top 10

Three version of BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” occupy Top 10 positions on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The official music video retains its #1 position, courtesy of the 45.3 million views it received during the August 26-September 1 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 76% but still keeps “Pink Venom” comfortably ahead of the pack.

The Special Stage and VMAs performance, meanwhile, make their debuts inside the Top 10. The former starts at #7 with 20.8 million views, while the latter takes #8 with 19.8 million.

In total, “Pink Venom” generated 148 million YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count allows the BLACKPINK hit to keep its position atop the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

BLACKPINK, meanwhile, takes #4 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart — only Bad Bunny, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan place higher.