Amanda Shires Performs On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Early Look)

The week’s final new installment of “Late Late Show With James Corden” closes with a musical performance.
The guest responsible for that performance is of the critically acclaimed variety.
Amanda Shires, that artist, performs in support of her recently released album “Take It Like A Man.” The performance concludes an episode that also features Ken Jeong and Terry Crews.
Filmed in advance, the broadcast was to begin at 12:35AM on the east coast — and start at the same time in the west. The Amanda Shires performance should start at around 1:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, September 1, 2022, with guests Ken Jeong, Terry Crews, and Amanda Shires. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
