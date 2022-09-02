Amanda Shires Performs On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Early Look)

The week’s final new installment of “Late Late Show With James Corden” closes with a musical performance.

The guest responsible for that performance is of the critically acclaimed variety.

Amanda Shires, that artist, performs in support of her recently released album “Take It Like A Man.” The performance concludes an episode that also features Ken Jeong and Terry Crews.

Filmed in advance, the broadcast was to begin at 12:35AM on the east coast — and start at the same time in the west. The Amanda Shires performance should start at around 1:25AM.

First-look photos follow: