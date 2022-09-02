in TV News

Amanda Shires Performs On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Early Look)

The episode also features Terry Crews and Ken Jeong.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, September 1, 2022, with guests Ken Jeong, Terry Crews, and Amanda Shires. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The week’s final new installment of “Late Late Show With James Corden” closes with a musical performance.

The guest responsible for that performance is of the critically acclaimed variety.

Amanda Shires, that artist, performs in support of her recently released album “Take It Like A Man.” The performance concludes an episode that also features Ken Jeong and Terry Crews.

Filmed in advance, the broadcast was to begin at 12:35AM on the east coast — and start at the same time in the west. The Amanda Shires performance should start at around 1:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

