Beyonce’s “RENAISSANCE” Dominates US Album Sales Race, Claims #1 On Overall Chart

“RENAISSANCE” convincingly ranks as the week’s #1 album.

Beyoncé - RENAISSANCE cover | Columbia

Split-chart scenarios have become increasingly common in the US album race, with one project winning for sales and another ruling for total consumption units.

This week, however, there is an undisputed champion in both columns: Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the eagerly anticipated album sold 197K US copies during the July 29-August 4 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the project generated 336K total first-week US units.

Both figures resoundingly rank as the week’s best.

Billboard may report slightly different numbers, but the outcome will be the same: a #1 debut for Beyoncé on both Top Album Sales and the Billboard 200.

beyoncerenaissance

