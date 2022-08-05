Tatiana Maslany, Sofia Carson, Jennette McCurdy, Lili Reinhart, Megan Thee Stallion, More Confirmed For “Good Morning America” Episodes

“Stacked” is the best way to describe this week’s “Good Morning America” lineup. The episodes will feature a handful of noteworthy interviewees and musical performers.

From an interviewee perspective, upcoming guests include Tatiana Maslany (August 8), Sofia Carson (August 8), Jennette McCurdy (August 9), Lili Reinhart (August 10), Bobby and Sophie Flay (August 11), and Sharna Burgess (August 12).

Performers include Lauv (August 8), Fitz and the Tantrums (August 9), and Megan Thee Stallion (August 12).

A complete look at this week’s listings follows:

Monday, Aug. 8 – Actress Tatiana Maslany (“She-Hulk”); actress Sofia Carson (“Purple Hearts”); author Emiko Jean (“Mika in Real Life”); a performance by singer Lauv

Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Actress and author Jennette McCurdy (“I’m Glad My Mom Died”); a performance by band Fitz and The Tantrums; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Actress Lili Reinhart (“Look Both Ways”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Thursday, Aug. 11 – Chefs and TV personalities Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay; actress Diane Keaton (“Mack & Rita”); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Aug. 12 – Ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess (“Dancing with the Stars”); GMA Summer Concert series continues with a performance by rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Saturday, Aug. 13 – PEOPLE Style and Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal; chef David Nayfeld; Binge This! with ESPN’s Andscape senior entertainment reporter and ABC Audio “Close Up” podcast host Kelley Carter; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson