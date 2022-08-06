in Music News

“Ready For Love” Earns #1 On YouTube Music Videos Chart; BLACKPINK Re-Enters Top 10 On Artists Chart

“Ready For Love” makes a predictably big impact on YouTube.

BLACKPINK - Ready For Love video screenshot | YG

Time and time again, the members of BLACKPINK have demonstrated immense resonance on YouTube. The success holds true this week.

“Ready For Love,” the group’s promotional single for PUBG Mobile, performed exceptionally well during the July 29-August 4 tracking period.

The video, in fact, earns #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart courtesy of its 43.7 million tracking period views.

The song generated 52 million total views will all eligible uploads included, yielding a #2 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Thanks to the success of “Ready For Love” and ongoing interest in the group’s discography, BLACKPINK rockets twenty-one places to #8 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart. The act, moreover, takes first place among groups.

