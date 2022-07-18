in Album Sales, Music News

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” Projected For Another Week At #1 On US Album Chart; Lizzo’s “Special” Will Be Top Debut

The Bad Bunny juggernaut continues to post big numbers.

The streaming (and, really, cultural) sensation that is Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” continues to resonate with music fans, and it should earn a sixth week at #1 on the Billboard 200.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is flirting with another week in the six-figure range. Barring a surprise release or marketplace shift, that would be enough to retain #1 on this week’s edition of the overall US album chart.

As it stands, the top-performing newcomer will likely be Lizzo’s “Special.” The album, which contains the megahit “About Damn Time,” is pacing for 65-70K total US units.

Hits did not provide an album sales vs. track sales/streams equivalent in its projections report.

