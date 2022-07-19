in TV News

Kevin Hart, “Stranger Things” Star Joseph Quinn Scheduled For July 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC shares next Monday’s “Fallon” lineup.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0790 -- Pictured: (l-r) Comedian/Actor Kevin Hart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 14, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

For the second consecutive week, a Monday edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature a “Stranger Things” cast member.

Joe Keery appeared during this Monday’s episode, and Joseph Quinn has just been confirmed for the Monday, July 25 broadcast. Quinn’s interview will follow an appearance by lead guest Kevin Hart, who will be promoting DC’s League Of Super-Pets.

Who else can you expect to appear on NBC’s leading late-night talk show? Listings follow:

Tuesday, July 19: Guests include Michael Cera, Keke Palmer and comedian Simon Taylor. Show #1684

Wednesday, July 20: Guests include Daniel Kaluuya, Sarah Hyland and musical guest Denzel Curry. Show #1685

Thursday, July 21: Guests include Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and comedian Pete Lee. Show #1686

Friday, July 22: Guests include Elizabeth Olsen, Gaten Matarazzo, comedian Samantha Ruddy and special guest announcer Mark Normand. (OAD 6/29/22)

Monday, July 25: Guests include Kevin Hart and Joseph Quinn. Show #1687

Tuesday, July 26: Guests include John Krasinski, Regé-Jean Page and musical guest Maggie Rogers. Show #1688

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

