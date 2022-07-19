Kevin Hart, “Stranger Things” Star Joseph Quinn Scheduled For July 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

For the second consecutive week, a Monday edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature a “Stranger Things” cast member.
Joe Keery appeared during this Monday’s episode, and Joseph Quinn has just been confirmed for the Monday, July 25 broadcast. Quinn’s interview will follow an appearance by lead guest Kevin Hart, who will be promoting DC’s League Of Super-Pets.
Who else can you expect to appear on NBC’s leading late-night talk show? Listings follow:
Tuesday, July 19: Guests include Michael Cera, Keke Palmer and comedian Simon Taylor. Show #1684
Wednesday, July 20: Guests include Daniel Kaluuya, Sarah Hyland and musical guest Denzel Curry. Show #1685
Thursday, July 21: Guests include Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and comedian Pete Lee. Show #1686
Friday, July 22: Guests include Elizabeth Olsen, Gaten Matarazzo, comedian Samantha Ruddy and special guest announcer Mark Normand. (OAD 6/29/22)
Monday, July 25: Guests include Kevin Hart and Joseph Quinn. Show #1687
Tuesday, July 26: Guests include John Krasinski, Regé-Jean Page and musical guest Maggie Rogers. Show #1688
