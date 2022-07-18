Joe Keery Of “Stranger Things” Appears For Interview On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1683 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Joe Keery during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, July 18, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
In re-runs since the start of July, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” finally airs a new episode Monday night.
The broadcast features “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery.
The actor, who plays Steve on the blockbuster series, joins host Jimmy Fallon for an interview. Keery’s appearance follows a visit from lead guest Jane Fonda, who joins Fallon for both an interview and a game of “Egg Roulette.”
In addition to the interview guests, Monday’s “Fallon” features a musical performance by Alex G.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
