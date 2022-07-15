Lizzo’s “Special” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, Leads Newcomer-Only Top 10

Numerous noteworthy albums entered the marketplace for the July 15-21 tracking period, and several have already soared into the upper reaches of the US iTunes album sales chart.

The chart’s entire Top 10, in fact, consists of brand new launches as of press time at 1:25AM ET.

Lizzo’s “Special” leads the way at #1 on the all-genre chart, while Jeff Beck & Johnny Depp’s “18” follows at #2. Interpol’s “The Other Side Of Make-Believe” (#3), Jay Chou’s “Greatest Works Of Art” (#4), and j-hope’s “Jack In The Box” (#5) complete the Top 5.

Other new entries in the Top 10 come from Zach Bryan (#6), Lloyd Banks (#7), Christina Perri (#8), Senses Fail (#9), and Chicago (#10).

Given the abundance of new releases, the chart will likely feature numerous shakeups in the coming hours – if not minutes.