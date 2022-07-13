in Album Sales, Music News

Aespa’s “Girls” Projected To Win US Album Sales Race; Bad Bunny, Brent Faiyaz Battling For #1 Overall

“Girls” will be the week’s best-selling album, while “Un Verano Sin Ti” and “Wasteland” will lead in overall consumption.

aespa press photo courtesy of SM Entertainment/Warner Records

As has become increasingly common in the modern music scene, this week’s US album race will produce a split-chart scenario.

aespa’s “Girls – The 2nd Mini-Album” is on track to claim first place for album sales, while Bad Bunny’s enduring smash “Un Verano Sin Ti” and Brent Faiyaz’s “WASTELAND” will contend for #1 in total consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, the aespa release should sell 52K US copies during the July 8-14 tracking period. That figure should convincingly rank as the week’s best.

With units from track streams and sales included, the mini-album should generate 55K in total consumption units. That could be enough for a bow as high as #3 on the overall Billboard 200 and Hits Top 50 consumption charts.

Each on track for 100-105K total units, the aforementioned “Un Verano Sin Ti” and “WASTELAND” should battle for #1 on the overall chart. Unlike the aespa release, both will generate the majority of their activity from streams.

aespabad bunnybrent faiyazgirls

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song