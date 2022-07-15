Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Pete Lee Scheduled For July 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

On the eve of release day for “The Gray Man,” star Ryan Gosling will make a high-profile television appearance.

NBC confirms Gosling as the lead interview guest for the July 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The new film will make its Netflix debut on July 22.

The July 21 “Fallon” will also feature a chat with “Surface” star Gugu Mbatha-Raw and stand-up comedy from Pete Lee.

Who else will be making appearances on the flagship NBC talk show? A complete look at listings follows:

Friday, July 15: Guests include Kareem Abdual-Jabbar, Kristen Bell and musical guest Coast Contra. (OAD 6/20/22)

Monday, July 18: Guests include Jane Fonda and Joe Keery. Show #1683

Tuesday, July 19: Guests include Michael Cera, Keke Palmer, The Black Keys and musical guest The Black Keys. Show #1684

Wednesday, July 20: Guests include Daniel Kaluuya, Sarah Hyland and musical guest She & Him. Show #1685

Thursday, July 21: Guests include Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and comedian Pete Lee. Show #1686