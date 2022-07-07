Shinedown’s “Planet Zero” Set To Win US Album Sales Race, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” Will Keep #1 Overall

Originally set for an April release, Shinedown’s eagerly anticipated new album “Planet Zero” launched for the July 1-7 tracking period.

The term “eagerly anticipated” is warranted, because the album is on track to win this week’s US album sales race.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album should sell 44K US copies by the end of tracking. That will convincingly rank as the week’s best sales figure.

The album should meanwhile land in the Top 5 (and possibly as high as #2) on the overall US consumption chart, which accounts for equivalent units from track sales and streams in addition to album sales. The Shinedown album should generate about 50K such units this week.

Set for another six-figure week, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” will hold at #1 on the overall chart. Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House,” Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind,” and Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous,” all pacing for 50-55K, should join the Bad Bunny and Shinedown releases in this week’s Top 5.