Kaitlyn Towell Rocks Maxi Dress, Looks Breathtaking In New Instagram Pictures; Follower Count Surges

Kaitlyn Towell, who was already steadily gaining traction on social platforms, may have had her breakthrough moment.

The stunningly beautiful influencer shared a gallery of three photos in Fashion Nova’s Ajay Maxi Dress, and the post has ignited a significant amount of engagement.

As of press time, the recent post boasts nearly 98K likes and an outpouring of favorable comments. One look at the gallery would, of course, eliminate any surprise about the strong engagement numbers — Kaitlyn looks breathtaking in the shots.

The post, coupled with another recent set of car close-ups in the same dress, has also driven a big follower gain for the model. She recently soared past 50K Instagram followers, and the growth does not seem to be slowing.

Though the recent posts have taken Kaitlyn’s social presence to new heights, they are hardly the first to make waves. The new posts, as well as other recent standouts, follow below.