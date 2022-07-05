Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left and Right” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook),” which was already gaining traction ahead of this week’s official impact, commanded a healthy dose of additional support at the pop radio format.

Picked up by another 41 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Left and Right” ranks as the format’s most added song.

A new pickup for 32 stations, Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us” takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board. Drake’s “Massive” follows in third with 27 adds, while respective add counts of 23 tie Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL,” Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” and Doja Cat’s “Vegas” in fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Aespa’s “Life’s Too Short” (22 adds, 7th-most), Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta’s “DON’T YOU WORRY” (20 adds, 8th-most), Halsey’s “So Good” (16 adds, 9th-most), and Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” (13 adds, 10th-most).