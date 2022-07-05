in Music News

Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s “Left and Right” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Left and Right” tops this week’s pop radio add board.

Jung Kook and Charlie Puth by Matthew Daniel Siskin | Official press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook),” which was already gaining traction ahead of this week’s official impact, commanded a healthy dose of additional support at the pop radio format.

Picked up by another 41 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Left and Right” ranks as the format’s most added song.

A new pickup for 32 stations, Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us” takes second place on the Mediabase pop radio add board. Drake’s “Massive” follows in third with 27 adds, while respective add counts of 23 tie Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL,” Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” and Doja Cat’s “Vegas” in fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Aespa’s “Life’s Too Short” (22 adds, 7th-most), Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & David Guetta’s “DON’T YOU WORRY” (20 adds, 8th-most), Halsey’s “So Good” (16 adds, 9th-most), and Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” (13 adds, 10th-most).

aespabeyonceblack eyed peascharlie puthdavid guettadoja catDrakehalseyjung kookKate bushleft and rightshakiraStephen sanchez

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

2 Pings & Trackbacks

  1. Pingback:

  2. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

BLACKPINK Making Comeback With New Music In August; Large-Scale Project, Massive World Tour Planned