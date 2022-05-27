Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” Conquers US Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart With Biggest Launch of 2022

Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” predictably debuts with the biggest opening week US numbers of 2022. And it does so by a considerable margin.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Harry’s House” sold 320K US albums during the May 20-26 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 515K total US units.

The numbers are easily enough for #1 on this week’s album sales and consumption charts (Billboard may have different precise numbers than Hits, but it too will crown “Harry’s House” a dominant #1).

They, moreover, rank as the year’s best. The album sales figure, in fact, exceeds the opening week consumption figure for any other 2022 launch.

The album follows “Harry Styles” and “Fine Line” as Styles’ third #1 solo album. The 515K consumption total, meanwhile, represents a new high mark for the artist. “Harry Styles” started with 230K, and “Fine Line” launched with 478K.