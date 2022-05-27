in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” Conquers US Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart With Biggest Launch of 2022

“Harry’s House” debuts with massive sales and consumption figures.

Harry Styles - As It Was video screenshot | Columbia Records

Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” predictably debuts with the biggest opening week US numbers of 2022. And it does so by a considerable margin.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Harry’s House” sold 320K US albums during the May 20-26 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, the album generated 515K total US units.

The numbers are easily enough for #1 on this week’s album sales and consumption charts (Billboard may have different precise numbers than Hits, but it too will crown “Harry’s House” a dominant #1).

They, moreover, rank as the year’s best. The album sales figure, in fact, exceeds the opening week consumption figure for any other 2022 launch.

The album follows “Harry Styles” and “Fine Line” as Styles’ third #1 solo album. The 515K consumption total, meanwhile, represents a new high mark for the artist. “Harry Styles” started with 230K, and “Fine Line” launched with 478K.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

