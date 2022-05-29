in Music News

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” Enjoys 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song, Reaches #1 On Urban Chart

“First Class” continues to excel at radio.

Jack Harlow in First Class | Video screen | Atlantic

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” extends its impressive radio run, securing a third week atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart while reaching #1 on the urban airplay listing.

— “First Class” keeps its rhythmic reign alive thanks to the ~7,070 spins it received during the May 22-28 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 113 and keeps the song distantly ahead of the competition.

Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” rises one spot to #2 this week, as Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon” ascends one place to #3. Latto’s “Big Energy” rises one spot to #4, and Tyga & Doja Cat’s “Freaky Deaky” descends three levels to #5.

— “First Class” meanwhile rises one place to capture the urban radio throne. The multi-format hit received ~6,261 spins at urban, besting last week’s count by 583.

Kodak Black’s multi-week #1 “Super Gremlin” falls to #2 this week, as Queen Naija & Big Sean’s “Hate Our Love” keeps the #3 position. B-Lovee’s “My Everything” rises four spots to #4, and Summer Walker’s “No Love (featuring SZA)” ticks up a spot to #5.

first classjack harlow

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” Conquers US Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart With Biggest Launch of 2022

Halestorm’s “The Steeple” Reaches #1 At Active Rock Radio