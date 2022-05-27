Machine Gun Kelly, Harry Kane, Lainey Wilson Appeared On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1662 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 26, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Star musician Machine Gun Kelly appeared as the lead guest on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The artist joined host Jimmy Fallon for an interview on the broadcast. The two also joined forces for a “Mad Lib Theater” segment.
In addition to MGK, Jimmy welcomed Harry Kane for an interview on Thursday’s episode. Country star Lainey Wilson, who has scored two recent radio number ones, later closed the show with a musical performance.
In conjunction with the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:
