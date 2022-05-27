in TV News

Machine Gun Kelly, Harry Kane, Lainey Wilson Appeared On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

Thursday’s “Fallon” featured an intriguing lineup.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1662 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 26, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Star musician Machine Gun Kelly appeared as the lead guest on Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist joined host Jimmy Fallon for an interview on the broadcast. The two also joined forces for a “Mad Lib Theater” segment.

In addition to MGK, Jimmy welcomed Harry Kane for an interview on Thursday’s episode. Country star Lainey Wilson, who has scored two recent radio number ones, later closed the show with a musical performance.

In conjunction with the broadcast, NBC shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1662 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1662 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1662 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly and host Jimmy Fallon during “Mad Lib Theater” on Thursday, May 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1662 — Pictured: (l-r) Professional footballer Harry Kane during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, May 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1662 — Pictured: Musical guest Lainey Wilson performs on Thursday, May 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1662 — Pictured: Musical guest Lainey Wilson performs on Thursday, May 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

harry kane jimmy fallon lainey wilson machine gun kelly nbc the tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

