Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” Projected To Dominate US Sales Race, Earn #1 Overall

Styles will score his third #1 solo album.

Harry Styles’ solo album record will improve to 3-for-3 this week, as his new “Harry’s House” heads for a convincing #1 debut on the US album sales and consumption charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell 305K US copies this week (while breaking the single-week vinyl record). With units from track streams and sales included, the album should generate 500K in total first-week consumption.

Both figures will rank as the best for an album in 2022.

“Harry’s House” follows “Harry Styles” and “Fine Line” as the artist’s third consecutive #1 solo album (in as many tries).

