Leah Kate’s “10 Things I Hate About You” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“10 Things” continues to attract attention at pop radio.

Leah Kate - 10 Things I Hate About You video screenshot | 10KProjects/Capitol

Leah Kate’s “10 Things I Hate About You” continues to gain traction at pop radio.

Picked up by another 26 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “10 Things” ranks as the format’s most added song.

A new playlist option for 24 stations, Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” ranks as second-most added. 5 Seconds Of Summer’s “Me Myself & I” follows in third with 22 adds.

With 19 adds each, Becky G & Karol G’s “MAMIII” and Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” tie for fourth place on the Mediabase add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Ava Max’s “Maybe You’re The Problem” (15 adds, 6th-most), MANESKIN’s “Supermodel” (14 adds, 7th-most), Jnr Choi’s “To The Moon” (13 adds, 8th-most), Post Malone & Roddy Ricch’s “Cooped Up” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie), and 88rising & BIBI’s “Best Lover” (10 adds, 9th-most, tie).

10 things I hate about youLeah kate

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

