Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Enjoys 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

“As It Was” continues its pop radio reign.

Harry Styles - As It Was video screenshot | Columbia Records

As his “Harry’s House” moves toward the biggest opening week US album consumption week of the year, Harry Styles’ single “As It Was” continues its impressive radio performance.

The song enjoys a second week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart, while rising to #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “As It Was” leads the pop chart thanks to the 19,110 spins it received during the May 15-21 tracking period. The dominant count tops last week’s mark by 381, while giving “As It Was” a victory of margin of nearly 2600.

Latto’s “Big Energy” holds at #2, as Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” stays at #3. Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” moves up a spot to #4, and Doja Cat’s “Woman” slides one rung to #5.

— A spin count of 6,283 meanwhile lifts “As It Was” one spot to #1 on the Hot AC chart (+655).

“Enemy” slides one spot to #2, as Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” keeps at #3. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “Stay” (#4) and Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” (#5) are also steady on this week’s Hot AC chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

