in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Arcade Fire’s “We” Wins US Album Sales Race, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” Ranks As Dominant #1 Overall

Bad Bunny’s new release comfortably ranks as the #1 overall album.

Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule video screenshot | Rimas

This week’s US album race yields a split-chart scenario, with Arcade Fire’s “We” claiming the sales crown but Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” convincingly leading the way in overall activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new Arcade Fire album sold 23.7K US copies during the May 8-14 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “We” generated 28.9K in total activity.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, and the consumption tally positions “We” at around #10 overall.

The Bad Bunny album rules for consumption, courtesy of its 272.9K opening week units. Just shy of 12.9K come from album sales, with the rest attributable to track sales and streams (primarily streams).

Billboard’s specific numbers, due later today, may differ slightly from the Hits data. The overall outcomes — “We” at #1 for sales, “Un Verano Sin Ti” at #1 for units — should nonetheless be the same.

Arcade Firebad bunnyun verano sin tiwe

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Earns 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio