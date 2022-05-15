in Music News

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Earns 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Enemy” continues its Hot AC reign.

Imagine Dragons - Enemy video screen | Interscope/KIDINAKORNER | Arcane League of Legends

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” stays atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, securing a third week as the format’s #1 song.

The multi-format smash received ~6,163 spins during the May 8-14 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by a non-trivial 77 but keeps “Enemy” ahead of the pack.

Up three places, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” moves into #2 this week. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” drops one spot to #3, as The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” slides one place to #4. Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” also falls one position, claiming #5 this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

