Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” Earns 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” stays atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, securing a third week as the format’s #1 song.
The multi-format smash received ~6,163 spins during the May 8-14 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by a non-trivial 77 but keeps “Enemy” ahead of the pack.
Up three places, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” moves into #2 this week. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” drops one spot to #3, as The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” slides one place to #4. Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” also falls one position, claiming #5 this week.
Comments
Loading…