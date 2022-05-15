Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Making good on the early-week projection, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” formally ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “As It Was” seizes the throne from Latto’s “Big Energy.”

The Styles song received ~18,727 spins during the May 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,391.

“As It Was” follows “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar” in becoming the artist’s third career #1 at the pop format.

“Big Energy,” the recipient of ~17,132 spins (-396), falls to #2 this week. Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” slides one spot to #3, and Doja Cat’s “Woman” holds at #4. Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” concurrently pays a visit to the chart’s Top 5, rising four places to #5.