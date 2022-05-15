in Music News

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

“As It Was” climbs to #1 on the pop chart.

Harry Styles - As It Was video screenshot | Columbia

Making good on the early-week projection, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” formally ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “As It Was” seizes the throne from Latto’s “Big Energy.”

The Styles song received ~18,727 spins during the May 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 1,391.

“As It Was” follows “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar” in becoming the artist’s third career #1 at the pop format.

“Big Energy,” the recipient of ~17,132 spins (-396), falls to #2 this week. Imagine Dragons’ “Enemy” slides one spot to #3, and Doja Cat’s “Woman” holds at #4. Dove Cameron’s “Boyfriend” concurrently pays a visit to the chart’s Top 5, rising four places to #5.

as it wasboyfrienddoja catdove cameronharry stylesimagine dragonslatto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

