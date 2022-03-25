in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Stray Kids’ “ODDINARY” Wins US Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart

The new Stray Kids mini-album takes first place in this week’s album race.

Stray Kids - Oddinary press photo | JYP/Republic

Whether focusing more intently on album sales or overall album consumption, there is one clear #1 album in the United States this week: Stray Kids’ “ODDINARY.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the new mini-album sold 107.4K US copies during the March 18-24 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “ODDINARY” generated 114.5K in total activity.

Both figures convincingly rank as the week’s best.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The final outcome will nonetheless be the same: a #1 launch on the Billboard Top Album Sales (sales) and Billboard 200 (total consumption) charts.

oddinarystray kids

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo, Renate Reinsve Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

Maren Morris Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)