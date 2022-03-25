Stray Kids’ “ODDINARY” Wins US Sales Race, Earns #1 On Overall Chart

Whether focusing more intently on album sales or overall album consumption, there is one clear #1 album in the United States this week: Stray Kids’ “ODDINARY.”

According to Hits Daily Double, the new mini-album sold 107.4K US copies during the March 18-24 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “ODDINARY” generated 114.5K in total activity.

Both figures convincingly rank as the week’s best.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The final outcome will nonetheless be the same: a #1 launch on the Billboard Top Album Sales (sales) and Billboard 200 (total consumption) charts.