Olivia Rodrigo, Renate Reinsve Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with guests Olivia Rodrigo, Renate Reinsve, and Cirque du Soleil OVO. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Hours after winning at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, superstar singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo appears on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
Appearing on behalf of her upcoming Disney+ film “driving home 2 u,” Rodrigo participates in the discussion on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show. Actress Renate Reinsve also appears as part of the discussion.
Filmed in advance, the episode began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast – and will start at the same time on the west coast. In conjunction with Tuesday night’s broadcast, CBS shared a collection of photos from the taping:
