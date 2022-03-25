Maren Morris Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Maren Morris’ new album “Humble Quest” launched Friday, and the mainstream country star celebrates the occasion with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

An in-studio guest, Morris first appears for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, she takes the stage to perform in support of the new album.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Fallon” also features a visit from Desus and Mero. The duo takes part in an interview, as well as a Random Object Shootout.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first look photos follow: