Maren Morris Chats, Performs On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Maren Morris appears on Friday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1623 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Maren Morris during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, March 25, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Maren Morris’ new album “Humble Quest” launched Friday, and the mainstream country star celebrates the occasion with an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

An in-studio guest, Morris first appears for an interview with host Jimmy Fallon. Later, she takes the stage to perform in support of the new album.

Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Fallon” also features a visit from Desus and Mero. The duo takes part in an interview, as well as a Random Object Shootout.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1623 — Pictured: (l-r) TV hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero with host Jimmy Fallon during “Random Object Shootout” on Friday, March 25, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
