Avril Lavigne’s “Love Sux” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

Avril Lavigne’s new “Love Sux” is unsurprisingly making opening day waves on the US iTunes platform.

The album, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, quickly shot to #1 on the store’s all-genre sales chart. It remains in the leadership position as of press time at 3:50AM ET.

The closest competition comes from Tears For Fears’ new “The Tipping Point.”

The enduring “Encanto” soundtrack follows at #3, while Masayoshi Soken’s just-released “ENDWALKER: Final Fantasy XIV” soundtrack occupies the #4 position.

Bad Omens’ new “THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND” rounds out the Top 5 at #5.