in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Avril Lavigne’s “Love Sux” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

“Love Sux” takes #1 on the all-genre listing.

Avril Lavigne - Love Sux cover | DTA/Elektra

Avril Lavigne’s new “Love Sux” is unsurprisingly making opening day waves on the US iTunes platform.

The album, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, quickly shot to #1 on the store’s all-genre sales chart. It remains in the leadership position as of press time at 3:50AM ET.

The closest competition comes from Tears For Fears’ new “The Tipping Point.”

The enduring “Encanto” soundtrack follows at #3, while Masayoshi Soken’s just-released “ENDWALKER: Final Fantasy XIV” soundtrack occupies the #4 position.

Bad Omens’ new “THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND” rounds out the Top 5 at #5.

avril lavignebad omensencantofinal fantasy xivlove suxmasayoshi sokentears for fears

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Maude Apatow Makes Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)