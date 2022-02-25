in Music News, New Music

Jana Kramer’s “The Story” Earns #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Jana Kramer’s new release flies to #1 on iTunes.

New releases are presently leading the way on the US iTunes Store.

As previously reported, Avril Lavigne’s new album “Love Sux” holds the #1 position on the store’s all-genre album sales chart.

Jana Kramer’s new “The Story,” meanwhile, leads the way on the song sales chart. Kramer’s song is the only new release in the Top 3, with the “Encanto” sensation “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (#2) and Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” (#3) occupying the next two places.

Cooper Alan’s new “Ain’t Friends Anymore” sits at #4, while Katy Nichole’s “In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)” follows at #5.

