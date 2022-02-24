Maude Apatow Makes Appearance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1257 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Maude Apatow during an interview with host Seth Meyers on February 24, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
“Euphoria” will receive ample attention during Thursday’s late-night block on NBC.
As previously shared, Dominic Fike appears for an interview and performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Later, his co-star Maude Apatow appears on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Apatow, who plays Lexi on the popular HBO series, appears for an in-studio interview on Thursday’s “Late Night.” The episode additionally features a remote interview with Simon Cowell.
Filmed in advance, Thursday’s edition of “Late Night” will hit the airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT. NBC’s collection of first-look photos follows:
euphorialate nightmaude apatownbcseth meyerssimon cowell
