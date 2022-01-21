Walker Hayes’ “Country Stuff The Album” Earns #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart; Teddy Swims, AURORA, John Mellencamp Make Top 5

Walker Hayes’ new album “Country Stuff The Album,” which features the crossover smash “Fancy Like,” launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. It quickly gained traction on the US iTunes store, rocketing to #1 on the platform’s all-genre sales chart.

“Country Stuff” remains atop the listing as of press time at 1:55AM ET Friday morning.

The Hayes album is one of four new releases in the Top 5. Teddy Swims’ new “Tough Love” EP follows at #2, while AURORA’s new “The Gods We Can Touch” is up to #4. John Mellencamp’s new release “Strictly A One-Eyed Jack” sits at #5 on the chart.

Currently #3, the “Encanto” soundtrack is the only holdover album in the Top 5.