Sydney Sweeney Scheduled To Appear On January 24 “Drew Barrymore Show”

As immensely buzzy HBO series “Euphoria” continues its second season, star Sydney Sweeney will make another daytime talk show appearance.

Fresh off an appearance on “Live With Kelly & Ryan,” the singer-actress will next appear on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” According to new listings, Sweeney is set for the January 24 edition of the talk show.

Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, and Sarita Choudhury will also appear on that day’s “Drew.”

Other upcoming guests include Huma Abedin (January 25), Maddie Ziegler (January 25), Cynthia Nixon (January 26), Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa (January 26), Paris and Kathy Hilton (January 28), and Joshua Weissman (January 28). All listings are subject to change.