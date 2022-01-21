Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Chat, Play “Heads Up” With Guest Host Adam Devine On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev appear on January 21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
For the second consecutive Friday, “The Righteous Gemstones” star Adam Devine guest hosts “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
This Friday, he welcomes best friends and Fresh Vine Wine co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev onto the show.
In-studio guests, the entertainers first take part in an interview. The discussion touches on numerous topics, including Dobrev’s accident-prone nature and Hough’s end-of-year retreat.
Not simply there for an interview, the women also join Devine and Stephen “tWitch” Boss for a game of “Heads Up: Sidekick Edition.”
The full episode will air later Friday, but videos from the Hough-Dobrev appearance and photos from the taping follow:
