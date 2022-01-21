in TV News

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev Chat, Play “Heads Up” With Guest Host Adam Devine On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Adam Devine guest hosts Friday’s edition of the show.

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev appear on January 21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

For the second consecutive Friday, “The Righteous Gemstones” star Adam Devine guest hosts “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

This Friday, he welcomes best friends and Fresh Vine Wine co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev onto the show.

In-studio guests, the entertainers first take part in an interview. The discussion touches on numerous topics, including Dobrev’s accident-prone nature and Hough’s end-of-year retreat.

Not simply there for an interview, the women also join Devine and Stephen “tWitch” Boss for a game of “Heads Up: Sidekick Edition.”

The full episode will air later Friday, but videos from the Hough-Dobrev appearance and photos from the taping follow:

Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev appear on January 21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

