The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The Weeknd’s new album “Dawn FM” is unsurprisingly driving ample purchasing activity on the US iTunes store.

The explicit version of “Dawn FM” reached #1 on the store’s all-genre album sales chart Friday morning, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 11:30AM ET.

“Dawn FM” seized the throne from the hit “Encanto” soundtrack, which is now #2 on the chart. Gunna’s new “DS4EVER” follows at #3, ahead of Adele’s enduring “30” at #4 and the clean version of “Dawn FM” at #5.

Also set to post big streaming numbers, “Dawn FM” should have a clear path to #1 on next week’s Billboard 200 chart.