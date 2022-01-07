in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The Weeknd’s new album reaches #1 on iTunes.

The Weeknd - Dawn FM cover by Matilda Finn, courtesy of Republic Records Press

The Weeknd’s new album “Dawn FM” is unsurprisingly driving ample purchasing activity on the US iTunes store.

The explicit version of “Dawn FM” reached #1 on the store’s all-genre album sales chart Friday morning, and it remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 11:30AM ET.

“Dawn FM” seized the throne from the hit “Encanto” soundtrack, which is now #2 on the chart. Gunna’s new “DS4EVER” follows at #3, ahead of Adele’s enduring “30” at #4 and the clean version of “Dawn FM” at #5.

Also set to post big streaming numbers, “Dawn FM” should have a clear path to #1 on next week’s Billboard 200 chart.

