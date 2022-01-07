in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Adele’s “30” Wins 7th Consecutive US Album Sales Race, “Encanto” Soundtrack Rises To #1 On Overall Chart

Adele’s “30” cedes the Billboard 200 throne.

Adele - 30 album image | Columbia (via @adele)

Going into the December 31-January 6 tracking period, Adele’s “30” had spent six consecutive weeks as the #1 album for US sales and total consumption.

It extends its reign as America’s best-selling album, but it cedes its throne in the total consumption category.

According to Hits Daily Double, “30” sold another 28.5K copies during the most recent tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “30” generated 56.3K in total US units.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, giving “30” a seventh consecutive week at #1 for that metric. The consumption figure, however, trails the 69.9K mark delivered by the “Encanto” soundtrack.

“Encanto” fared particularly well from a streaming perspective, generating 55.9K equivalent units on that front. It meanwhile posted 10.9K in US album sales and 3.2K in US track sales.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits, but the outcome should be the same: “30” at #1 for sales, and “Encanto” at #1 on the overall Billboard 200

30adeleencanto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” Earns #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart