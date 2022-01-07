Adele’s “30” Wins 7th Consecutive US Album Sales Race, “Encanto” Soundtrack Rises To #1 On Overall Chart

Going into the December 31-January 6 tracking period, Adele’s “30” had spent six consecutive weeks as the #1 album for US sales and total consumption.

It extends its reign as America’s best-selling album, but it cedes its throne in the total consumption category.

According to Hits Daily Double, “30” sold another 28.5K copies during the most recent tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, “30” generated 56.3K in total US units.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, giving “30” a seventh consecutive week at #1 for that metric. The consumption figure, however, trails the 69.9K mark delivered by the “Encanto” soundtrack.

“Encanto” fared particularly well from a streaming perspective, generating 55.9K equivalent units on that front. It meanwhile posted 10.9K in US album sales and 3.2K in US track sales.

Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits, but the outcome should be the same: “30” at #1 for sales, and “Encanto” at #1 on the overall Billboard 200