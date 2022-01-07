in Music News, New Music

The Weeknd’s New Song “Sacrifice” Scores Top Spot On Major Spotify, Apple Music Playlists

“Sacrifice” appears on his new album “Dawn FM.”

The Weeknd - Dawn FM cover by Matilda Finn, courtesy of Republic Records Press

Unsurprising given the ample anticipation for the album, The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” is receiving opening week exposure on the major streaming platforms.

The biggest exposure is going to “Sacrifice,” which has landed the top spot on key Spotify and Apple Music playlists.

“Sacrifice,” for instance, appears in the #1 position on Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits, Pop Rising, and New Music Friday, while also topping Apple Music’s Today’s Hits.

Between the playlist exposure, radio support, and the significant enthusiasm that would be expected for a new The Weeknd single, “Sacrifice” should post strong opening week numbers.

