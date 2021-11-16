in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

TWICE’s “Formula of Love: O+T=<3" Pacing To Debut At #2 For US Sales, In Top 5 For Total US Units

“Formula of Love: O+T=<3" will make a big debut on this week's album charts.

TWICE - Formula of Love: O+T=<3 | Cover art courtesy of JYP & Republic Records

TWICE’s new studio album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” will debut impressively on this week’s US album sales and consumption charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album may sell 50K US copies during the November 12-18 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it should generate about 58K in total US consumption.

Based on those projections, “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” could debut as the #2 album for US sales. Only Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is presently tracking for a bigger sales total (353K).

The TWICE album, meanwhile, should start in the Top 5 for total US units (as ranked on the Billboard 200 chart). Only the Swift album (570K) and Silk Sonic’s “An Evening With Silk Sonic” (102K) are definitely on track for bigger totals. Summer Walker’s “Still Over It” (60K) and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (56K) should land in a similar range, but nothing else looks like a threat at this point.

Formula of Love: O+T=<3twice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Projected For 353K US Sales, 570K Total US Units; May Break Taylor’s Own Vinyl Sales Record