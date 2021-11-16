TWICE’s new studio album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” will debut impressively on this week’s US album sales and consumption charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album may sell 50K US copies during the November 12-18 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it should generate about 58K in total US consumption.

Based on those projections, “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” could debut as the #2 album for US sales. Only Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is presently tracking for a bigger sales total (353K).

The TWICE album, meanwhile, should start in the Top 5 for total US units (as ranked on the Billboard 200 chart). Only the Swift album (570K) and Silk Sonic’s “An Evening With Silk Sonic” (102K) are definitely on track for bigger totals. Summer Walker’s “Still Over It” (60K) and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (56K) should land in a similar range, but nothing else looks like a threat at this point.